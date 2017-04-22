Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Most Read Stories

Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
«
<
April 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 1 2 3 4 5 6
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Wayne Poore named Veteran of the Year

Created on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:33 | Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:33 | Written by Administrator

American Legion 1

 

American Legion Post Commander Richard Rice, pictured at left, presents a plaque to Wayne Poore, who was named the Veteran of the Year for Pickens County.

By Larry Cavender

Contributing Writer    

     Wayne Poore, who served 20 years in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1984, including three tours in Vietnam, was named Veteran of the Year by American Legion Post 149.

       American Legion Post 149 Commander, Richard Rice pointed out that Poore "is not just the Veteran of the Year for Post 149, but for all of Pickens County." Recently, Poore, who retired with the rank of Captain, has been instrumental in efforts to establish and raise funds for the Pickens County Veterans Memorial.

Members of the American Legion Post were pleasantly surprised when member Jim Brescia announced he had personally purchased a bell  for use in the annual Veteran's Day activities each November 11th. The bell will be used when the American Legion traditionally announces the names of those Pickens County servicemen who gave their lives in service to their country. Brescia, who is a Vietnam veteran, purchased the bell and donated it to Post 149 because the bell used at the last Veteran's Day ceremony malfunctioned.

Post 149 of the American Legion meets at the Pickens County Senior Citizens Center the second Saturday of the month.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson