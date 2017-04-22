Wayne Poore named Veteran of the Year

American Legion Post Commander Richard Rice, pictured at left, presents a plaque to Wayne Poore, who was named the Veteran of the Year for Pickens County.

By Larry Cavender

Contributing Writer

Wayne Poore, who served 20 years in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1984, including three tours in Vietnam, was named Veteran of the Year by American Legion Post 149.



American Legion Post 149 Commander, Richard Rice pointed out that Poore "is not just the Veteran of the Year for Post 149, but for all of Pickens County." Recently, Poore, who retired with the rank of Captain, has been instrumental in efforts to establish and raise funds for the Pickens County Veterans Memorial.

Members of the American Legion Post were pleasantly surprised when member Jim Brescia announced he had personally purchased a bell for use in the annual Veteran's Day activities each November 11th. The bell will be used when the American Legion traditionally announces the names of those Pickens County servicemen who gave their lives in service to their country. Brescia, who is a Vietnam veteran, purchased the bell and donated it to Post 149 because the bell used at the last Veteran's Day ceremony malfunctioned.

Post 149 of the American Legion meets at the Pickens County Senior Citizens Center the second Saturday of the month.