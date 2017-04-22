Lion's Health Fair April 22

On Saturday, April 22nd the 34th annual health fair will be held at Chattahoochee Tech beginning at 7 a.m. till 11 a.m. The Jasper Lions Club, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Georgia Mountains Hospice, and Chattahoochee Tech work together to provide this service to our community. Admission is free.

Blood profiles are available for $25 by Piedmont Mountainside Hospital staff. You will get the most accurate results if you come early, do not eat and enjoy breakfast with us after your blood work is drawn. Men may also get a PSA test performed for an additional $10. Georgia Mountains Hospice provides a breakfast of biscuits, pastries and juice, etc.

FREE screenings include hearing, vision, glucose, cholesterol, scoliosis, EKG, Ht.- Wt., pulse ox, and women’s wellness screenings. We have had people learn they were diabetic, have high blood pressure, need hearing aids and glasses. An EKG discovered a young person needed a pacemaker.

There will be 40+ exhibitors and booths with a lot of important information for you. They will explain the many services available in our community such as medical supplies and equipment, medical alert call buttons, therapy and the benefits of exercise. Georgia Mountains Hospice will explain the many services they provide.

Middle school and high school sports physicals will also be performed free of charge.

The Jasper Lions Club will be making sure all this comes together for a very healthy experience for everyone!

Chattahoochee Technical College Appalachian Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Jasper.