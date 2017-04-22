Rep. Graves supports rural job creators

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) issued the following statement after voting in favor of the Supporting America’s Innovators Act (H.R. 1219), bipartisan legislation encouraging venture capitalists to invest in rural entrepreneurs:
“Small businesses and the entrepreneurs that create them are the backbone of our nation’s economy. But the Great Recession and the overregulation that followed has made it harder for entrepreneurs to access the capital necessary to start or expand their business, especially in rural areas like Northwest Georgia. This bill makes reforms that encourage venture capitalists to invest in rural small businesses, which will help create good-paying jobs in rural communities throughout Georgia and across the country.”
H.R. 1219 increases the number of people who can invest in certain venture capital funds before the funds must register as “investment companies” with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 100 to 250. In rural areas where smaller investors are prevalent, the current cap of 100 people discourages venture capitalists from establishing investment funds.
H.R. 1219 passed the House by a vote of 417 to 3.
What we have here is a bill to allow the rich a means to hide their investments. There's no connection with letting more players create secret investment funds and creating rural jobs. Just like Graves earlier press release, The national federation of independent businesses or one of those [anti-employee] associations.. Graves played it like it was an award that was good for Main Street, when in fact, his policies hurt the "hard workign Americans who play by the rules" as those GOP hucksters always say.. When you hear that, it's a tell...that they are doing something to benefit the investor class, like Trump's Goldman Sacks crowd, the ones that pay less tax proportionately on their income than those slaving on a decades old mimimum wage that Graves and Collins and the GOP want to keep held down. And here in Georgia, the state minimum wage doesn't meet federal minimums.
If this shyster cared about rural Georgia, he would support universal access to health care, raising the minimum wage, and support free access to higher education. No, he works for the rich.