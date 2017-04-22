Chris Wallace named PHS principal

Chris Wallace and family. Wallace has been appointed as PHS principal.

Jasper, Georgia — The Pickens County School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Wallace as Principal of Pickens High School, effective this summer. Mr. Wallace has served the district since 2008, most recently as Assistant Principal at Hill City Elementary. Prior to his current position, he served as Assistant Principal and Director of Career, Technical and Agriculture Education (CTAE) at Pickens High School.

Mr. Wallace earned the Education Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University, a Masters Degree in Technology Education from Lesley University, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Reinhardt University. He is a graduate of PHS Class of 1996. He and his wife, Lynda, reside in Jasper.

There were 20 applications received for the position in February. Results from a March online survey for stakeholders and students were used to determine screening criteria and interview questions.

A screening committee, consisting of four members from the School Advisory Committee (SAC) at PHS, selected six applicants deemed to be the most qualified. A committee consisting of four different members of the SAC then interviewed the six candidates. The interview committee selected four of the six as finalists for a second interview conducted by Interim Superintendent Dr. Charles Webb, who recommended Mr. Wallace to the Board of Education for the position. In a called meeting Thursday afternoon, the Board unanimously approved the personnel decision to name Mr. Wallace as the new principal. He accepted the position Thursday night.

“The online survey indicated that stability should be the primary professional characteristic in selecting a new high school principal,” said Dr. Webb. “For most of his life, Chris Wallace has lived here. For the past several years, he has devoted himself to teaching the children of Pickens County and leading other school employees within the district.”

“His background and training in curriculum and instruction in both academics and career education provide a balance that should prove beneficial to all students at PHS,” added Webb. “Having served as an Assistant Principal at both the high school and elementary levels gives him a unique perspective of the full learning spectrum that few leaders in education possess. He is a proven leader with the training, experience, vision and loyalty that our high school and community needs at this time.”

“I feel blessed, and truly honored to be given the opportunity lead Pickens High School. I look forward to working alongside all stakeholders to effectively prepare the next generation of Dragons for their future endeavors,” stated Chris Wallace.