Trailer apparently not trashed

A project thought dead in the water is back on its feet. Three sections of the former North Georgia Boys & Girls Club facility at Roper Park have been moved to their new home at the Pickens County Airport.

The triple-wide trailer some thought was in danger of being ruined before it could be moved from Roper Park to the airport has made its way to its new home, and airport officials are excited about renovating it and relocating from their smaller base/pilots’ lounge.

But for weeks the project appeared to have puttered out, with one of two other bidders saying he warned county officials they should be cautious proceeding with the low bid to move the trailer – a project that sat stalled for weeks with debris scattered around the disassembled mobile home at Roper Park. The project was awarded to Shannon’s Mobile Home and Grading for $20,000. The two other bids were over $70,000.

