Jasper’s water system eyes new sources

Because of the extended drought and relatively dry winter, the city of Jasper’s water supply is at roughly the same level now as it usually is in July of most years. But officials say the worst-case scenarios involve only tighter restrictions on outdoor use.

The mayor and water department superintendent are confident the city will be able to meet all demands for homes this year even if we see drought again.

“Extreme drought makes us do extreme things, but we will keep water in the lines,” Mayor John Weaver said in an interview earlier in March.

