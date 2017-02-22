Georgia Coyote Challenge begins March 2017

photo/SteveKyles GADNR Coyotes, a non-native predator, can be found in every Georgia county. Hunters and trappers are encouraged to kill them to reduce their impact on native wildlife.

In order to encourage the taking of coyotes from March to August, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is introducing the Georgia Coyote Challenge. Each coyote killed, up to five (5) a month per hunter/trapper, will earn an entry into a monthly drawing for a lifetime license (or equal credit for purchase of hunting/fishing licenses).

“Currently, scientific research suggests that removal of coyotes during the spring and summer is the most advantageous time to reduce the impact of predation on native wildlife,” says Georgia DNR Commissioner Mark Williams. “We want to encourage coyote removal efforts during this critical period.”

The coyote (Canis latrans) is a non-native predator that can be found in every county in Georgia and has the unique ability to live in a variety of habitats. Trapping and/or hunting are legal and recommended methods for managing coyotes. Because they did not historically live in Georgia, there is no closed season for their harvest.

How do you participate in the Georgia Coyote Challenge?

•Participants may bring a coyote carcass to any of the following Wildlife Resources Division offices, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays:

Game Management Region offices

Riverbend WMA office

Waycross Fisheries Management office

Demeries Creek Fisheries Management office

Richmond Hill Fish Hatchery office

•Participants can submit up to five coyotes for five entries in the contest in a single month.

•Participant must be present during submission of coyote.

•Coyotes must have been killed between the first and last days of the submission month. Road-kills, spoiled carcasses, and live coyotes are not eligible.

The sponsor of the first lifetime license (or equal credit for purchase of hunting/fishing licenses) giveaway is the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Federation (www.gh-ff.org).

For more information, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/resources/CoyoteChallenge.