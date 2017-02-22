Work on mountain bike trails springs into action

Staff Reports

After being on and off again for two years, work started last week on planned mountain biking trails in the Talking Rock Preserve on Highway 515 near the Gilmer line. Bill Jones, the executive director of the land trust who owns the 210 acres, said their Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land will fund the five-miles of trail. Flagging was in the works last week. Earth could be moved within six weeks and the trail ready to ride by fall.

The trail is being developed as “family friendly,” something mostly missing in this area and could be a substantial draw to the county. “We think having fives miles of new trails and basic parking is enough to get started and then think about the rest,” Jones said. “We will learn a lot from having the trails in use.”

Jones, at left in photo, said the sudden activity came as a result of finding a new contractor, Ken Nix of Ellijay, shown at left.