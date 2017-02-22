Stream quality here 9/10

The four purple dots indicate stream sites being monitored for Pickens County.

On a scale of one to 10 Catherine Fox, the senior scientist with an environmental firm that monitors water quality at sites across Georgia, rates streams in Pickens County as top notch.

“I’d give them a nine,” said Fox, whose company has monitored four stream sites for Pickens County government since last year. “They’re among the best.”

Fox also gave Pickens leaders kudos for going above and beyond what they are required to do for water quality monitoring and reporting.

