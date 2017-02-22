Get Adobe Flash player
February 2017
Stream quality here 9/10

Created on Wednesday, 22 February 2017 10:09 | Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2017 10:09 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

 

Water-Monitor-Sites

   The four purple dots indicate stream sites being monitored for Pickens County.

    On a scale of one to 10 Catherine Fox, the senior scientist with an environmental firm that monitors water quality at sites across Georgia, rates streams in Pickens County as top notch. 

“I’d give them a nine,” said Fox, whose company has monitored four stream sites for Pickens County government since last year. “They’re among the best.”  

Fox also gave Pickens leaders kudos for going above and beyond what they are required to do for water quality monitoring and reporting. 

See full story in this week's print or online editions. 

 

 

