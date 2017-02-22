Locals talk about work in “Hidden Figures,” other movies

Employment benefits of Georgia film industry

Kathryn Ingall, The Cherokee Tribune / Photo Pickens residents Jeff and Rhonda Stancil, right, as extras in “Hidden Figures,” which was filmed in part in Canton. Being an extra or crew member gives employment opportunities in Georgia’s film industry.

Beyond the $2.2 billion in direct retail spending generated by Georgia’s new film industry, locals can get involved – and get paid – to be extras and work as crew members on the nearly 250 films produced in the state each year.

Pickens resident Jeff Stancil, who retired as site manager from the Chief Vann House in 2013, jumped on the extras bandwagon and in just under two years has participated in 40 some odd productions.

