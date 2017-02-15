Get Adobe Flash player
Jasper man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for shot which killed tourist in Helen

Created on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:11 | Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:11 | Written by Administrator

 

lampien

By Linda Erbele

White County News

Reprinted with permission from White County News

 

A Pickens County man was convicted in White County Superior Court Jan. 17 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Helen tourist that occurred August 2014.

The shooting ended the life of 68-year-old May Araim, of Houston, Texas. Araim, who was visiting Helen with her nephew, Mohammed Araim, and his family. An Iraqi native, Araim had passed the citizenship test in Houston and was 11 days from taking the oath to become a U.S. citizen.

See full story in this week's print or online editions

 

