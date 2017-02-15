Jasper man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for shot which killed tourist in Helen

By Linda Erbele

White County News

Reprinted with permission from White County News

A Pickens County man was convicted in White County Superior Court Jan. 17 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Helen tourist that occurred August 2014.

The shooting ended the life of 68-year-old May Araim, of Houston, Texas. Araim, who was visiting Helen with her nephew, Mohammed Araim, and his family. An Iraqi native, Araim had passed the citizenship test in Houston and was 11 days from taking the oath to become a U.S. citizen.

