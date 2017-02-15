‘Is there a condom for your heart?’ asks teen sex speaker

Teens learned about stages of intimacy in an interactive demonstration at the The North Georgia Pregnancy Center’s annual Loving Well event last week.

Speaker Denise Fountain asked teens in attendance at the Pickens High School auditorium if they thought she was there to tell them not to have sex.

A few kids sheepishly raised their hands.

“I’m not,” she said. “I’m here to tell you how to have the best sex of your life.”

For Fountain and other speakers at the North Georgia Pregnancy Center’s “Loving Well” event, held Thursday, Feb. 9 after school hours, the best sex in life comes after marriage with the partner God has chosen for you. Loving Well is designed to help middle and high school students learn about healthy, God-honoring relationships with sexual integrity, without judgement for past transgressions.

