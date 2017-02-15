PHS bass teams to compete at national championship

Daniel Parnes (L) and Hunter Parker (R) finished second in the Georgia High School State Championship.

On February 12, the Pickens High School Bass Fishing Team competed in the Georgia High School State Championships on West Point Lake in LaGrange, GA. Seventy-Nine teams of two anglers from all over the state attended the event put on by the Student Angler Federation, a national group developed to promote the sport of bass fishing at the high school level. The club from

Pickens sent eleven teams to compete, the most of any team in the state. Despite tough competition and fishing conditions the teams from Jasper had a strong showing for the second year in a row.

The team of freshmen Hunter Parker and Daniel Parnes finished in second place with a five fish limit that weighed 12 pounds 2 ounces falling less than a pound out of the top spot. The boys ran into some early morning mechanical issues and had to return to the marina to repair a trolling motor cable and were unable to fish for the first three hours of the tournament. Despite the setback, the boys fished hard and were able to catch five keepers in the time that remained.

While Parker caught four of the bass brought to the scales, it was Parnes that caught a 6 pound largemouth that anchored the stringer and won the boys the Lew’s Big Bass Award. The second place finish was good enough to qualify the team for the national championship where they will face off with the top finishers from state championships across the nation.

Also qualifying for the national championship was the team of Chandler Adams and Michael Cain. The team of Adams and Cain had a five fish limit of just under 9 pounds good enough to tie them for 8th place and earn them the final qualifying spot.

Their fish were all caught off of brush piles around docks that they found late in their practice day Saturday. The two boys are seniors and in their final season with the club. Next up for the Dragons will be the Club Classic tournament on March 19th on Carters Lake.