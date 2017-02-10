Community input requested in search for new superintendent

Survey may be completed online

From the Pickens County School System

The Pickens County Board of Education is moving forward with the Superintendent search and provides the following update on the process.

The search and application information is now widely posted on multiple Web sites including sites of the school system, the search firm, King-Cooper and Associates, the Georgia School Superintendents Association, and the Georgia School Boards Association. Hard copy notices have been mailed to all school districts in Georgia.

The application window closes on February 28, 2017. To date, the search firm, King-Cooper & Associates, has received more than a dozen applications from across Georgia and from other states. So far, applicants represent several school leadership positions including principals, central office administrators, and superintendents. The search firm has received dozens of inquiries about the vacancy from prospective applicants, and most have expressed intent to apply.

“We typically receive over half of the total number of applications in the last 10 days of the application period,” said Sandy Addis, lead facilitator of the Pickens County search. “A significant number of high-quality applications is expected by the deadline of February 28 due to the positive reputation of Pickens County Schools.”

The board has developed surveys to collect input from parents, community members, and employees regarding the qualifications and characteristics desired in the next Superintendent. This week, surveys will be sent by email to all employees of the school system. Surveys for parents, students, and community members will be posted on the school system Web site.

The board asks that parents, business owners, students, and concerned citizens go to www.pickenscountyschools.org and complete the anonymous survey by the end of February.

When surveys are completed, King-Cooper and Associates will tabulate the results, and the board will consider stakeholder opinions in selection of applicants to interview and in design of the interview process.

The board anticipates beginning interviews of some applicants in late March. Ideally, one or more finalists will be announced for the position by late April. The board anticipates naming and employing the next Superintendent sometime in May.