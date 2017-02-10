Pickens congressional reps excited by work under Trump administration

Congressman Doug Collins office/ Photo

9th District Congressman Doug Collins, left, talks with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Collins was highly complimentary of the administration in an interview Thursday.

U.S. House members who represent Pickens County expressed confidence that President Donald Trump is off to a great start and that there is a newfound hope in Washington during telephone interviews last Thursday.

“I have never been as excited as I have been the last few months since I was sworn in [in 2010],” said Congressman Tom Graves, a Republican from Ranger who represents the west half of Pickens County as part of his 14th district.

