February 2017
Pickens congressional reps excited by work under Trump administration

Created on Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:07 | Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:07 | Written by Dan Pool

Collins-Talking-to-Trump--Pence

Congressman Doug Collins office/ Photo

9th District Congressman Doug Collins, left, talks with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Collins was highly complimentary of the administration in an interview Thursday.

U.S. House members who represent Pickens County expressed confidence that President Donald Trump is off to a great start and that there is a newfound hope in Washington during telephone interviews last Thursday.

“I have never been as excited as I have been the last few months since I was sworn in [in 2010],” said Congressman Tom Graves, a Republican from Ranger who represents the west half of Pickens County as part of his 14th district.

See full story, which includes discussion of specific issues from each congressman in this week's print or online editions. 

pinto colvig
+1 #1 pinto colvig 2017-02-09 14:03
Get a life, you starstruck losers. Celebrity obsession is for little boys and girls. Not grown men who are supposed to be serving the people of America.
