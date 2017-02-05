Another arrest of someone seeking sex with minor here

Officers from the Pickens Sheriff Office arrested an 43-year-old man from the metro area coming here seeking sex with a 14-year-old girl Friday night. The arrest in a parking lot on Highway 515 is the second time in two weeks potential child molesters have made contact, sent nude photos and came to Pickens County expecting sex with what they believe to be an underage girl.

It is actually an online account used by a Pickens Sheriff Detective. The man shown here was already on probation and will face additional charges for his planned meeting. Look for full story and a behind the scenes account of how these investigations go down in next week’s Progress.