Football fans warned to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking

State and local law enforcement officers will be taking impaired drivers to jail

Football fans don’t want to miss the biggest game of the year by sitting in a jail cell this weekend. State and local law enforcement officers will not be watching the Super Bowl, instead they will be taking drunken and drugged-impaired drivers to jail.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, AAA Georgia and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are asking all Georgians to make plans for a safe ride home if they are planning to drink alcohol during any of the pregame festivities or while watching Sunday’s championship game.



“We join the rest of Georgia in saluting the Atlanta Falcons on reaching the biggest football game in the world,” Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “We know fans began making their Super Bowl plans not long after the team’s NFC championship victory, and those plans need to include a safe ride home if they are planning to go out and drink alcoholic beverages while watching the game.”

Alcohol is a factor in one out of every four fatal crashes, and studies from around the nation show the odds of being involved in an alcohol or drug-impaired crash increase significantly on Super Bowl Sunday compared to other Sundays during January and February.

The increase in alcohol-related crashes is one reason the Georgia State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices and local police departments will step up their patrols and enforcement efforts during the weekend.

Drivers can find a safe ride home through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Drive Sober, Georgia app. The free app provides a list of ride services and cab companies in cities across the state and will even dial the number of the

service you select.

“If you are hosting a party this weekend, make your guests hand over their keys when they arrive and only give them back if they are sober to drive when they leave,” Blackwood said. “We also urge party hosts and bars to offer free non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers and to compliment them for their selfless act of keeping impaired drivers off Georgia roads.”

AAA and Bud Light will be offering free tow and rides home with their “Tow-to-Go” program starting on Friday, February 3 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. The AAA tow truck will take the driver and their vehicle to their home or safe place up to ten miles.



