Tenn. Aquarium's groundhog makes prediction

This morning Chattanooga Chuck (Twitter: @ChattNoogaChuck) ventured outside his rooftop weather station at the Tennessee Aquarium to make his Groundhog Day prediction.

Good morning to all from my rooftop lair!

You’re here to learn if the weather will be fair,

Or if ice and snow will soon come around

Before springtime blooms adorn the town.

I awoke this morning and wouldn’t you know?

My shadow’s not here, though I’ve searched high and low.

So this groundhog’s calling it right here, today…

An early spring is on its way!

And to help make sure that my forecast by all can be seen,

I’ve changed the Aquarium peak lights to green!

See his 2017 appearance with senior educator Susie Grant here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjBsMxA0wBs