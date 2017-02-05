New day and program for free tax preparation

By John Lomax

The free tax preparation provided by AARP Tax-Aide will again take place at Pickens County Library this season on a new day, Tuesday, from February 7th through April 11th, starting at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The service is aimed at clients with moderate income and an uncomplicated tax return.

“There is no requirement to be an AARP member or to be retired,” says Pickens County resident John Lomax. John is the district coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide and his district covers Bartow, Cherokee, Pickens, Gilmer and Fannin counties where six sites operate for four hours each week, staffed by over 30 volunteers, including five other Pickens County residents. All volunteers are certified by the IRS.

The tax preparation is done using laptop computers connected to a program on the internet which electronically files the returns. No information is kept on the laptops and all documents are returned to the client with a printout of the return.

The service does not prepare returns with Schedule C (Business Profit and Loss) if a loss or expense exceeds $25,000, complicated Schedule D (Capital Gains and Losses), Schedule E (Rental Property), moving expenses or Schedule K – 1 that involves depreciation or deductible expenses.

Clients should bring to AARP Tax-Aide or any other preparer:-

•Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents.

•Copy of last year’s income tax return(s)

•Tax-Aide is using a new computer program this year, so information from previous years cannot be carried forward. If clients come without either of the forms of ID above they will be turned away to return on a later day.

•W-2 forms from each employer

•Unemployment compensation statements

•SSA-1099 form if you were paid Social Security benefits

•All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets

•1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income

•1099-R from if you received a pension or annuity

•All forms indicating federal income tax paid

•Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number)

•All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions.