PHS Junior state playwriting finalist

Nick DiPuma, a junior at Pickens High School was chosen by the professional organization Georgia Thespians, as the state finalist for his original play Why'd Ya Do It?. Nick submitted this play to the Georgia Thespians PlayWorks competition, which is a division of the Georgia Thespian Conference held in February and attended by thousands of students, directors, and colleges from all around Georgia.

PlayWorks is an opportunity for young writers to see their original scripts workshopped with professionals at the conference. As the state finalist, Why'd Ya Do It? along with DiPuma will be featured in a special session. This session will include a staged reading with an opportunity for audience feedback. This year, professional playwright Daniel Guyton will be giving feedback to the finalist as well. After feedback from this special session, Why'd Ya Do It? may have the opportunity to have a full performance at next year's conference. As a complete selected play, Nick will now have the option to submit his work to the International Thespian Conference.