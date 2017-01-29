Unzicker, Streeter and Mary Ann’s named the Chamber’s best of 2017

Nancy Unzicker was named The 2017 Pickens County Citizen of the Year. The award is sponsored by ETC. Unzicker is pictured with her husband, John, and Gerry Nechvatal (R).

By Max Caylor

Progress contributor

A community good time was had at the Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Winter Ball held Saturday at the historic Tate House. The event is a platform to award the Chamber of Commerce’s highest awards.

The first recognition went to Ralph Streeter as the Chamber’s 2017 Ambassador of the Year.

“Ralph has served the Chamber though his tireless efforts of committee work and always being positive and volunteering to help for any event,” said Chamber Executive Gerry Nechvatal in making the award. Streeter runs his own business, HVAC Consultants, and is a member of the 2017 Leadership Pickens class.

“Our 2017 Small Business of the Year award goes to Mary Ann’s whose community spirit is seen in their commitment of feeding Thanksgiving dinner to those in need,” said Melissa Jordan of Community Bank of Pickens County who sponsors the award.

Last year, Mary Ann’s served over 900 plates with all the trimmings with employees and volunteers rising at 3 a.m. to begin preparation.

Nancy Unzicker was recognized as the 2017 Pickens County Citizen of the Year. “She has worked to retain and enlist new members of the Chamber, volunteered countless hours in the office and coordinated volunteers for the Marble Festival,” Nechvatal said when announcing the award sponsored by ETC.

“I never dreamed of having this honor bestowed on me. It is a real blessing,” Unzicker said. She is a Mary Kay beauty consultant, a member of the Professional Women of Pickens County, a trustee of the library, representative for Norwex chemical free cleaning products, a Chamber board member and serves on the sheriff’s auxiliary.

The Citizen of the Year award “was created to heighten public awareness and appreciation of the many people who work to better the community’s quality of life demonstrating exceptional leadership,” Nechvatal said during the presentation.

“I love living in Pickens and serving the community,” concluded the humbled winner.

Any five year resident may be nominated as the Citizen of the Year that has “shown significant meritorious service to their community.” Someone outside the Chamber of Commerce recommends the top nominee as a unbiased decision.

Renasant Bank was the Premier Sponsor and North Georgia Staffing and Tiffany Haggard Country Financial and Insurance were VIP sponsors of the elegant Winter Ball.