Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
January 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Graves applauds Trump for advancing Keystone Pipeline

Created on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 14:05 | Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 14:05 | Written by Administrator

tom-graves

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline:

 

“I applaud President Trump for advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, which Republicans in Congress pushed the Obama administration to approve for years. Construction of the pipeline will support more than 40,000 jobs and add billions of dollars to our economy. It was subject to five safety and environmental reviews by the State Department, and is even supported by labor unions. This action will make a real difference to all of the Americans who will have the opportunity to work and support their families as a result of this pipeline.”

According to the State Department, construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline will support approximately 42,100 jobs and roughly $2 billion in earnings throughout the country.

 

Comments   

Dr. Crunk
-4 #1 Dr. Crunk 2017-01-24 14:31
Let's f*ck the indians again. Typical Washington politician.
Quote
!iami
+2 #2 !iami 2017-01-24 16:20
Please read more of the story, the land is not native American, it was taken from them in the 1800 they still call the land theirs.
Quote
Nope
-4 #3 Nope 2017-01-25 07:16
Uhm Nope.......


The true numbers on the pipeline jobs is actually less than 120 most of them are part time. So while people clap for this rotten decision I think we should be holding those who applaud this decision accountable for force feeding lies to the public.
Quote
Poisoned Well
-2 #4 Poisoned Well 2017-01-25 19:58
Another lie from a Trumpster--a pipeline supporting 41,000 jobs! Even taking in to account all the human harm that more gunky oil---Keystone oil is the worst, that's why Canada doesn't want to refine the sludge themselves--wil l cause, and all the cases of cancer, asthma, and sick children that refining will bring us---there's no 41,000 jobs.

Next, Graves will tell us Trump won by a landslide, HUGE. And he and Trump are supporting a minimum wage that's a living wage.

Tom, go back to your meth hotel over in Cartersville, or did the Russians buy it, like they fund Trump.
Quote
pinto colvig
-2 #5 pinto colvig 2017-01-25 20:10
He better applaud everything Trump does if he doesn't want to be silenced by the feds...
Quote

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson