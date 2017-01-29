Graves applauds Trump for advancing Keystone Pipeline

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline:

“I applaud President Trump for advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, which Republicans in Congress pushed the Obama administration to approve for years. Construction of the pipeline will support more than 40,000 jobs and add billions of dollars to our economy. It was subject to five safety and environmental reviews by the State Department, and is even supported by labor unions. This action will make a real difference to all of the Americans who will have the opportunity to work and support their families as a result of this pipeline.”



According to the State Department, construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline will support approximately 42,100 jobs and roughly $2 billion in earnings throughout the country.