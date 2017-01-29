Graves applauds Trump for advancing Keystone Pipeline

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline:
“I applaud President Trump for advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, which Republicans in Congress pushed the Obama administration to approve for years. Construction of the pipeline will support more than 40,000 jobs and add billions of dollars to our economy. It was subject to five safety and environmental reviews by the State Department, and is even supported by labor unions. This action will make a real difference to all of the Americans who will have the opportunity to work and support their families as a result of this pipeline.”
According to the State Department, construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline will support approximately 42,100 jobs and roughly $2 billion in earnings throughout the country.
The true numbers on the pipeline jobs is actually less than 120 most of them are part time. So while people clap for this rotten decision I think we should be holding those who applaud this decision accountable for force feeding lies to the public.
Next, Graves will tell us Trump won by a landslide, HUGE. And he and Trump are supporting a minimum wage that's a living wage.
Tom, go back to your meth hotel over in Cartersville, or did the Russians buy it, like they fund Trump.