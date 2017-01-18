Get Adobe Flash player
Interim superintendent encourages long-range view

Created on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 10:47 | Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 10:47 | Written by Dan Pool

Dr. Charles Webb held “top secret” security clearance during military career

    Dr. Charles Webb speaking at the latest school board meeting. In this article he discusses some of the top issues facing the school system.

 

    In a brief interview last week, the interim superintendent of schools for Pickens County advocated a studied approach for the system, not quick action during his tenure.
    Dr. Charles Webb said Thursday he will encourage the school board to take both time and public input before moving ahead on the high-profile issues facing the school system.

How about someone local who's already proven themselves to be respected and for the children. Someone who knows the community and students and what they need.
