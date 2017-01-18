Interim superintendent encourages long-range view

Dr. Charles Webb held “top secret” security clearance during military career





Dr. Charles Webb speaking at the latest school board meeting. In this article he discusses some of the top issues facing the school system.

In a brief interview last week, the interim superintendent of schools for Pickens County advocated a studied approach for the system, not quick action during his tenure.

Dr. Charles Webb said Thursday he will encourage the school board to take both time and public input before moving ahead on the high-profile issues facing the school system.





