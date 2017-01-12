Homeless vet and wife need help

Donations requested for temporary housing

It’s been about two weeks since John Naves received a text about a disabled veteran and his wife who were struggling with serious health issues and had no place to live.

Since that time Naves, founder and chaplain of a new charity dedicated to serving the poor and hungry in Pickens, has worked exhaustively to help the couple. Now Naves and other Love thy Neighbors volunteers are reaching out to the community for donations to help the Johnsons.

“We received a message this week about Mike and Vicki [Johnson] being kicked out of a motel and so we moved them to the Super 8 and paid for their stay for a week,” Naves said. “Mike is a disabled Marine on a waiting list for a heart transplant. He has a lot of health issues including diabetes and was recently in Emory hospital for nine weeks with pneumonia. That hospital stay led him and his wife to lose the place where they were living and all of their belongings.”

Mike gets $900 a month for disability, but he can’t get help from other places because he doesn’t qualify and gets “caught up in red tape.” His wife also struggles with health issues, including diabetes.

“Like so many veterans they’ve got to wait for medical help,” Naves said. “I’ve worked street missions, I have seen hundreds of our veterans living on the streets, sick and desperate, because of red tape. He gave up the prime time of his life and is left with no help. It’s unbelievable. It breaks my heart.”

The charity wants to find low-income, permanent housing for the Johnsons but has hit road blocks with government-subsidized options in the area.

“We’re looking for something privately owned, but in the meantime we need to raise money to put up the couple in temporary places until we can find it,” Naves said. “They also need household furniture and items because they lost everything when he was in the hospital.”

Every penny made in donations will go to support their cause. “We don’t take any of it with this or any project,” Naves said. “We’re here to help and make people aware that people are struggling every day. We’re going to do what we can.”

You can make a donation to help the Johnson couple at Regions Bank under the account named the “Michael H Johnson Fund.”

You can also make a donation on the Love they Neighbor website at www.lovethyneighborjasper.com. Visit the Love thy Neighbor Facebook page LTNJasper for more information. John Naves can be reached at 404-216-2023. ~