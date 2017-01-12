Big change sought by new council member

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
Jasper City Council member Dr. Sonny Proctor, right, wants to separate the positions of mayor and city manager.
With just one meeting under his belt, the newest Jasper City Council member has called for “better business practices” and a separation of the mayoral and city manager position, which are both currently held by John Weaver.
With the current system-this is Johnnys City
1. The Mayor writes the checks
2. The City Manager sees that they balance (by any means necessary)