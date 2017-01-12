Get Adobe Flash player
Big change sought by new council member

Created on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 10:03 | Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 10:03 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

 

city-council

Jasper City Council member Dr. Sonny Proctor, right, wants to separate the positions of mayor and city manager. 

     With just one meeting under his belt, the newest Jasper City Council member has called for “better business practices” and a separation of the mayoral and city manager position, which are both currently held by John Weaver. 

     Ultimately, Mayor Weaver was appointed by a vote of four to one by council. 
     See full story including comments from Mayor Weaver in our print or online editions
 

Comments   

Mr. Perspective
+8 #1 Mr. Perspective 2017-01-11 15:35
The State Attorney General has issued SEVERAL Opinions on this in that a mayor is a mayor and a city manager is a city manager YOU CANNOT BE BOTH. Past time that issue is corrected. Only reason Atlanta media has not reported is that unfortunately in Pickens "corruption is a given". We need to change that immediately. Also at the county level.
raisetaxesagain
+1 #2 raisetaxesagain 2017-01-12 05:54
So, assuming he can't do both, all that means is we have to hire another person to fill the vacancy. Of course, they'll get paid at least $100,000.00 per year. Get ready for yet another tax hike. Someone expose these corrupt idiot leaders. Happy New Year!
SaadSaak
0 #3 SaadSaak 2017-01-12 12:44
Making Mayor and City Manager jobs separate is all about checks and balances.

With the current system-this is Johnnys City

1. The Mayor writes the checks
2. The City Manager sees that they balance (by any means necessary)
