Snow day coming for Pickens students Monday

Created on Sunday, 08 January 2017 17:18 | Published on Sunday, 08 January 2017 17:18 | Written by Dan Pool

school winter infoSchools closed tomorrow

Pickens County School District Closed Monday, January 9, 2017

Due to inclement weather conditions, the Pickens County School District will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 9, 2017. All school activities, including athletic events and after-school programs, will be canceled. All Pickens County School District buildings will be closed

  To avoid a future make-up date for employees, staff members may report to work if conditions permit. Please be safe and use your best judgment. 

Information will be posted on the Pickens County School District website at pickenscountyschools.org

