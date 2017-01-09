Snow day coming for Pickens students Monday

Schools closed tomorrow

Pickens County School District Closed Monday, January 9, 2017

Due to inclement weather conditions, the Pickens County School District will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 9, 2017. All school activities, including athletic events and after-school programs, will be canceled. All Pickens County School District buildings will be closed

To avoid a future make-up date for employees, staff members may report to work if conditions permit. Please be safe and use your best judgment.

Information will be posted on the Pickens County School District website at pickenscountyschools.org