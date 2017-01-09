Snow day coming for Pickens students Monday

94 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA - (706) 253-2457
Schools closed tomorrow
Pickens County School District Closed Monday, January 9, 2017
Due to inclement weather conditions, the Pickens County School District will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 9, 2017. All school activities, including athletic events and after-school programs, will be canceled. All Pickens County School District buildings will be closed
To avoid a future make-up date for employees, staff members may report to work if conditions permit. Please be safe and use your best judgment.
Information will be posted on the Pickens County School District website at pickenscountyschools.org