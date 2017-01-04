Final Holiday Traffic Count for Christmas and New Years

(ATLANTA) - The Christmas holiday travel period began on Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended at midnight on Monday, December 26. The New Yearís holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, and ended Monday, January 2. Both were 78-hours long. Below are the final results of the two holiday travel periods.



During the Christmas holiday travel period there was a total of 11 fatal crashes with 11 deaths. Troopers investigated 372 crashes that resulted in 175 injuries and eight fatalities. Cobb County, Henry County and College Park Police Departments investigated the other three fatal crashes.

During the New Yearís travel period, troopers investigated 536 crashes with 223 injuries and eight fatalities. The total number of fatal crashes during this holiday period was 10 with 11 deaths. Troopers investigated seven of these fatal crashes. DeKalb County Police Department and Bibb County Sheriffís Office worked the other three fatal crashes.

In 2015, both travel periods were 78-hours long. Troopers investigated 443 traffic crashes over the Christmas travel period that resulted in 242 injuries and six fatalities. During the New Yearís travel period, there were 412 crashes and 235 injuries reported. In addition, troopers investigated seven fatal crashes that resulted in ten fatalities.