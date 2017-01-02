Six arrested for burglary

Local law enforcement may have gotten a major break in the rash of burglaries with a patrol spotting suspicious activity at Dunn’s convenience store in Talking Rock overnight Sunday, leading to six arrests.

Lt. Kris Stancil with the sheriff’s office said a patrolling deputy stopped two people leaving the store and then four others were stopped later by deputies and all arrested for an attempted burglary at Dunn's convenience store, off of Highway 515 in Talking Rock.

Few details were being released Monday as Stancil said there are about 20 different agencies involved in the larger investigation of burglaries across north Georgia. He said it was too early to know which, or how many break-ins, those in custody are responsible for.

“We know there was definitely more than one group doing the burglaries,” he said. Law enforcement was holding back information until they can connect how those arrested fit into the larger picture – if they do turn out to be responsible for more than the attempted break-in at the Talking Rock store. Stancil said Pickens Sheriff and Jasper Police officers are already looking at connections and other agencies and a multi-county task force will be involved soon.

He said there were search warrant to process and he couldn't release specifics until after that. Information on those arrested was not available Monday morning.

In the past two weeks, there have been burglaries at two convenience stores in Pickens County, one restaurant and an armed robbery at the Waffle House here.