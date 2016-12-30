Bub-Ba-Q burglarized overnight

Incident not believed to be connected to recent burglaries

In the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30, the Bub-Ba-Q restaurant on Highway 53 West was burglarized and an undetermined amount of cash stolen.

According to preliminary reports from the Jasper Police Department, the back door of the establishment was broken into between approximately midnight and 2 a.m. and a small safe was taken from the premises.

“An employee arrived that morning for work, came through the front door and noticed the back area was in disarray,” said Sgt. Matt Dawkins. “Change was in the floor, drawers had been gone through and the door was ajar. The safe was small enough that one person could carry it out. That’s when we received a call.”

Officers responded to the 911 call at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Friday.

Dawkins said the investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time it is not believed the incident is tied to a recent burglary at the Marathon gas station earlier in the week or a Refuge Road Store the week before.

Members of the public with any information are asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 706-253-9110.

“They can remain anonymous,” Dawkins said. “Any information would be appreciated. “