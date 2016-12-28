Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Northside_Left_Banner
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
December 2016
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Over 50 percent of Pickens students on free or reduced lunch

Created on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 15:08 | Published on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 15:08 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

lunch-chart

This chart shows the percentage of Pickens County students on free and reduced lunch by school and by year.

     For the 2016-2017 school year, reports show 52.49 percent of students in the Pickens County School District  qualified for free or reduced lunch.
    Of the 4,325 students enrolled in grades K-12 there are 2,311 eligible for the program. Of those who qualified, 1,894 receive free lunch and 366 receive a reduced price lunch.
    Last year the state average for students receiving free or reduced lunch was 62.29 percent.

See full story in this week's print or online editions.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson