Over 50 percent of Pickens students on free or reduced lunch

This chart shows the percentage of Pickens County students on free and reduced lunch by school and by year.





For the 2016-2017 school year, reports show 52.49 percent of students in the Pickens County School District qualified for free or reduced lunch.

Of the 4,325 students enrolled in grades K-12 there are 2,311 eligible for the program. Of those who qualified, 1,894 receive free lunch and 366 receive a reduced price lunch.

Last year the state average for students receiving free or reduced lunch was 62.29 percent.

