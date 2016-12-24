Armed robber fires shot at Waffle House, near Hwy. 108

A single masked man fired a handgun inside the Waffle House near Highway 108 in the early morning hours Saturday, fleeing with cash from the restaurant.

Jasper Police Chief Greg Lovell said the individual fired one round into the kitchen equipment but did not hit anyone. Lovell said the robber said at one point, “I am as scared as you are” to those in the restaurant.

He fired the round as he was leaving.

Neither the man’s race nor age could be determined as he was masked and gloved. He was wearing an “Anonymous” mask popular in movies and with political protests.

Lovell said employees reported that the man was well-spoken.

Sgt. Matt Dawkins said they had very little to go on. The suspect left on foot and apparently had a vehicle parked somewhere close by but it has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Matt Dawkins at 706-253-9110.