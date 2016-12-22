Get Adobe Flash player
December 2016
Two charged in axe murder

Created on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 10:11

 

     Byers-1Griffith

Christopher Byers (left) and Arnold Griffith, Jr. booking photos from the Pickens County jail.

 

        A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a body that had been hidden in the Cove Road area since the summer of 2014.

Christopher Irving Byers, 32, of Lower Tails Creek Road in Ellijay, was indicted by a Pickens grand jury for murder last week as a co-defendant with Arnold Hoyt Griffith, Jr. 58, of Cove Road, who was arrested for murder on November 9.

See full story in this week's print or online editions. 

 

