Elected officials take oath of office

Fifteen public officials participated in an investiture ceremony for the 2017-2020 term Monday afternoon at the Pickens County Courthouse. Following are those who took their oath of office and loyalty oath before their respective judge.

Seated l-r: Chief Judge of the Superior Court Brenda Weaver, Clerk of the Superior and Juvenile Courts Jennifer Jordan, Board of Education Member Sue Finley; Standing l-r: Associate Judge of the Probate Court and Chief Judge of the Magistrate Court Allen Wigington, Coroner Mark Godfrey, Judge of the Magistrate Court Alan Morris, Board of Education Member Katherine White, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Robert Jones, Magistrate Court Judge Richard Howard, Probate Court Judge and Magistrate Court Judge David Lindsey, Superior Court Judge John Worchester (present but not sworn in), Board of Commissioners Member Becky Denney, Tax Commissioner Darrin Satterfield, Magistrate Court Judge Carlton Wilson, and Pickens County Sheriff Donald Craig.