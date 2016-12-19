Jasper family shot at in road rage incident

Press Release Cherokee County Sheriff's Department - Cherokee Sheriff's detectives are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Saturday night at approximately 10pm on Reinhardt College Parkway north of the Hwy. 5 Connector in Canton. A couple from Jasper and their teen age grandson were traveling north on Reinhardt College Parkway when a car that they had pulled out in front began firing shots at their vehicle. The victim reporting hearing several shots. No one in the victim's car was injured.

Detectives recovered a round from what appeared to be a large caliber weapon from the victim's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle has not been identified. Anyone that has any information related to or possibly witnessed this incident is urged to call 911.