December 2016
Another $275K in stolen funds alleged

Created on Wednesday, 14 December 2016 10:09 | Published on Wednesday, 14 December 2016 10:09 | Written by Dan Pool

Miller faces even more charges

 

Mark-Miller

Jasper attorney Mark Miller

      Counsel for Mark Miller had sought a hearing Friday to again request bond for the jailed Jasper lawyer and to also challenge indictments against him on the grounds they are too vague.

But the hearing ground to a halt after two hours with the court unable to take any substantive action in the complicated case involving dozens of charges of financial fraud and theft and a growing list of victims who were former clients of the well-known attorney.

See the full story in this week's print or online editions.

