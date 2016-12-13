Rep. Tom Graves Named ‘Hero of Main Street’

(l-r)David French, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the National Retail Federation, presents Rep. Graves with the “Hero of Main Street” award along with Charles Miller, Group Vice President for Government and Public Affairs at Macy’s, Inc., December 7, 2016.

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) received the “Hero of Main Street” award from the National Retail Federation for his support of legislation critical to the retail industry. Rep. Graves is part of a bipartisan group honored for their support on a wide range of issues including trade, infrastructure investment, tax reform and labor issues.

“It’s an honor to be named a ‘Hero of Main Street,’” said Rep. Graves. “The retail industry is a vital part of Georgia’s economy, and I’m proud to support free-market policies that help retailers in our communities thrive.”

“Rep. Graves has shown through his legislative support that he cares about retailers big and small, and values the role these businesses play in communities around the country,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Rep. Graves has shown his commitment to a thriving Main Street and to the long-term growth of retail - our nation’s largest private-sector employer.”

The Hero of Main Street award was created by NRF in 2013 to recognize members of Congress for support of the retail industry’s public policy priorities. Award eligibility is based on key votes, bill sponsorship and advocacy to advance the industry’s priorities. The “heroes” have supported policies and initiatives defined by NRF that recognize the contributions of the retail industry, and have worked to encourage a “vibrant, sustained and healthy” retail sector.

NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association, representing discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and Internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is the nation’s largest private sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs – 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy.