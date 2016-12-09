Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old man

Pickens deputies are combing the wooded areas near Pickens High School Friday for a missing 54-year-old who lived in the area and was reported missing on December 3rd.

Sheriff Donnie Craig emphasized that the search did not affect the school, nor students. They are concentrating in the wooded areas near the school.

Robert "Bob" Petti, of Scenic View Drive, had been missing for several days and it was originally believed he may have left his residence in a vehicle with someone else.

But his cell phone was discovered on the ground in the area, leading to the search of the vicinity.

Sheriff Craig said there no reason to suspect foul play. He said Petti was known to have some medical issues and they are searching the area near the school in the event he had gone out walking from his home and suffered a medical problem.

An initial missing poster noted that Petti has failing eyesight and may have sought a ride with someone.