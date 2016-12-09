Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Northside_Left_Banner
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
December 2016
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old man

Created on Friday, 09 December 2016 13:29 | Published on Friday, 09 December 2016 13:29 | Written by Administrator

missingman petti

 

Pickens deputies are combing the wooded areas near Pickens High School Friday for a missing 54-year-old who lived in the area and was reported missing on December 3rd.

   Sheriff Donnie Craig emphasized that the search did not affect the school, nor students. They are concentrating in the wooded areas near the school.

   Robert "Bob" Petti, of Scenic View Drive, had been missing for several days and it was originally believed he may have left his residence in a vehicle with someone else.

   But his cell phone was discovered on the ground in the area, leading to the search of the vicinity.

   Sheriff Craig said there no reason to suspect foul play. He said Petti was known to have some medical issues and they are searching the area near the school in the event he had gone out walking from his home and suffered a medical problem.

   An initial missing poster noted that Petti has failing eyesight and may have sought a ride with someone.

            

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson