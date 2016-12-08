PHS principal resigns, Dr. Chad Flatt to serve as interim principal

Press Rease from the Pickens County School District

Jasper, GA - The Pickens County School District announces the resignation of Mr. Shane Purdy as Principal of Pickens High School (PHS). Mr. Purdy previously served the district as Principal of Jasper Middle School.

"An unsuspected an unsolicited opportunity presented itself. After careful consideration, I felt it was the best decision for my family and me,' state Shane Purdy. "I wish to thank to Board of Education for allowing me the privelage to serve my community. It has truly been an honor."

Dr. Chad Flatt, current Assistant Principal of Curriculum, Instruction, and Counseling, will serve as interim principal until a permanant principal is named.

Dr. Chad Flatt, above, will serve as interim PHS Principal.