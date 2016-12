City of Jasper crews dealing with massive 10-inch water line break near the railroad tracks. Shown is a crew burying a fiber optics cable in the area, which cut the water line, according to Mayor John Weaver. Tracks are flooded in area behind courthouse, with water running into courthouse parking lots. It's possible this could lead to some water outages. Weaver said they are using different valves to "backflow" and avoid outages.