Christmas parade lights up Jasper

photo/Max Caylor

One of the colorful floats from Saturday’s Night of Lights parade sponsored by the Jasper Merchants Association. See tons more photos of the evening in this week's print or online editions.

By Max Caylor

Contributing writer



Some 50 festive floats, costumed dancers, multi-colored Jeeps, the PHS Band and more made their way down Main Street during the 10th annual Jasper Merchants Association's Night of Lights parade last Saturday.

The evening also included Santa, performances and the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.

Fifty vendors and five food concessions were available to serve the surprisingly large crowd of holiday revelers who came out despite the rain.



The Honorary Grand Marshall was James Thomason, and Jackson Leake and Jess Sutton were Co-Grand Marshalls. Appropriately with the rain, the theme of the parade was "Christmas on the Water.”

The wet weather did not stop Santa and Mrs. Claus from visiting with children as Danny Westbrook set up the North Pole at Moore Furniture.

Paul Poore of the Jasper Merchants Association coordinated the event as part of the Association's commitment to grow and encourage business in Jasper and Pickens County. Learn more about the business and community minded group at www.jasperjma.com.



