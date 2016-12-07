Report of deputy/motorist collision in hands of D.A.

A February 14, 2016 wreck involving a Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy left both the deputy and another motorist badly injured. The GSP has recently completed a report on the incident.

Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney Alison Sosebee confirmed Thursday her office has received the report on a February 14th wreck between a 23-year-old driver and a Pickens deputy compiled by the Ga. State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team – all 3,000 pages of it.

The Highway 515 crash left both the driver, Syndel Kabchef of Acworth, and veteran local officer, Sgt. Rick Hales, badly injured. Hales has been released from the hospital and rehabilitation center where he remained for months with spinal injuries but Hales continues to undergo physical therapy. He remains on leave as a deputy.



