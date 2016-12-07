This weekend’s Elf, Jr. promises to thaw hearts

• Show times are Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 10th at 2:30 and 7 p.m.

• Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or may be purchased in advance at FX Hair Salon, East Church St. with cash or credit card. All proceeds go to the PHS Drama Department.



Everybody knows Santa and his elves love their jobs. What’s not to love when you make toys at the North Pole for Christmas Eve deliveries? All the elves in Santa’s workshop are loving life this time of year - all but one.

Buddy, the largest elf in the frigid northland, has become uncharacteristically unhappy. Buddy discovers he accidentally fell into Santa’s bag when he was a baby. Growing up believing he was an elf, Buddy had no idea he was actually human until he grew into a full-sized person. That knowledge, coupled with the fact that he’s a pretty bad toymaker, make him realize he doesn’t belong at the North Pole.



“When he realizes he’s human he wants to find his family,” said Producer Ross Galbreath. “Buddy travels to New York where he gets into some quite interesting adventures along the way before meeting his love interest, Jovie.”

The show, tinseled in sentiment and performed with cheer, is instantly memorable, a great story of family and the spirit of Christmas.

PHS performers Nick DiPuma plays Buddy and Katie Burdett plays Jovie. “Nick DiPuma really brings the story of Elf to life,” said Director of Music Allison Boyle. “The entire cast has put their heart and soul into making this show a beautiful reality.”

The cast features 45 actors, singers, and dancers all performing wonderful, catchy songs sure to get you in the mood for Christmas.

The show opens with the up beat tune, Happy All The Time, a fun Christmas song that introduces the audience to Buddy. Jovie, played by Katie Burdett, sings Never Fall in Love with an Elf and Buddy tells everybody how they can get into the Christmas spirit with the song Sparklejollytwinklejingly.

“There are some very talented actors and singers in this play,” Boyle said. “You don’t want to miss it.”

In addition to wonderful acting, singing and dancing, the set designs and costumes are fun to see. Ross Galbreath, artistic director and the show’s producer, designed the sets and costumes.

“Buddy’s costume is fantastic. Ross made it. He made all of the opening set when Santa’s elves are hard at work. He’s incredible. The talent he has for hair and makeup and wigs and the sets and the costumes. He can do it all,” Boyle said.