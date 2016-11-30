Christmas light recycling can save big on power

Home Depot will be collecting and recycling your old light this year.



Keep Pickens Beautiful

According to Home Depot, by changing out your old Christmas lights, and replacing them with new LED lights you can save up to 75 percent on your energy bill.

Ray Nieves, Assistant Manager at Home Depot would like to encourage you to replace your tree lights with new LED. Home Depot will be collecting and recycling your old light this year, by providing a drop box at the front door. Nieves stated that last year his store filled 2 boxes with old lights, to be recycled. Make this year the year you replace your old worn out strains that never seem to work, with new LED, it is a win, win for you and our environment.



