Christmas Season arrives with parades, music, special church services

photo/Angela Reinhardt

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! County road department employee Jason Tanner hangs some of the final ornaments on the Christmas tree on Main Street in Jasper. Decorations are now in place for the Jasper Merchants Association’s 10th Annual Night of Lights Christmas Celebration this Saturday. Festivities start at 4 p.m. See ad on page 2A.



Ball Ground is preparing for their “biggest parade ever” this Friday with a host of characters enlivening the evening. Ball Ground will also host a holiday tour of homes the following day. See page 13A.

The library will offer programs for both children and families, December 5th, see page 6A. And the Community Service Club will host a Royal Winter Ball, 11A.

Local churches are offering special services and music throughout the holiday season. See ads throughout this week’s edition and the church page, 16A.

And for a light-hearted holiday outing, be sure to check out PHS Drama’s Elf, Jr. page 11A.



