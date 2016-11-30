Ruth House fundraiser to maintain women’s ministry

Director Detra Mason of The Ruth House prepares for the “Ginormous” yard sale to support their work. The sale is Friday, Dec 2 and Saturday, Dec 3.

The Ruth House, a residential restoration facility for women struggling with addiction, is gearing up for a “Ginormous Yard Sale” with all proceeds going to help women without money or other means of support gain access to their services.



Since they opened their doors in 2004 the Christ-centered organization has helped women overcome abuse of alcohol and drugs through spiritual mentoring and classes that teach respect, self-control, love and forgiveness. They also teach life skills and family management, with the ultimate goal of regenerating women to a point where they are healthy, productive members of their family and of society as a whole. The Ruth House currently has 15 clients at its Ranger, Ga. campus.

“I’d say about 60 percent of our funding comes from fundraisers like this, and 40 percent comes from client pay,” said director Detra Mason. “We don’t get any money from the state because we maintain our Christ-centered vision. If we wanted state funding we’d have to tell women they didn’t have to go to church, but we think that is a crucial part of their healing. With fundraisers like this one we can pay for women to come here who wouldn’t be able to otherwise.”

Over the last year the non-profit has collected donations from individuals and estates to sell at this weekend’s yard sale. They have 1,000s of items including exercise equipment, washers and dryers, refrigerators, clothes, household goods, antiques, furniture and many more, which makes the drive to west Pickens worth it for yard-salers and antique hunters.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of stuff we have out here,” Mason said. “We’re so thankful to everyone who donated to us.”

The Ginormous Yard Sale will be held Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ruth House is located at 9 Hill Crest Drive, Ranger, Ga. 30734. Signs will be posted along Highway 53 West directing drivers to The Ruth House campus.

People interested in supporting The Ruth House can also make donations throughout the year, including monetary donations, cars that the facility sometimes donates to graduating clients, boats, trucks, ATVs, and “basically anything we can sell to help with funding.”

Visit them online at www.ruthhouse.webs.com. Reach them by phone at 678-528-1642.



