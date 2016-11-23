Tater Patch Players presentation opens this weekend

In-laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should be Shot)

By Pat Jewell

Tater Patch Players



Get ready to enjoy a hilarious show with a Christmas theme and something fun for the whole family. Dad and daughter Beth are getting ready to feed the extended family on Christmas Eve. Mom is stuck at the airport trying to get home from Vermont. Aunt Rose and Uncle Leo are bickering. Aunt Bunny is into everything and Uncle Bud is wishing he was somewhere else, while their daughter, Tracy, is just bored with the whole thing. Sound pretty typical so far? So there’s a busybody neighbor, cute blue-hair

boyfriend, his little sister, the friendly neighborhood cop and… DING-DONG! …. WHO’S THAT AT THE DOOR? Well, that’s when the whole show gets really crazy, so you’ll have to come see for yourself. The terrific cast is filled with familiar faces and lots of brand new Tater Patch talent. Gary Boyles, Lewis, Tony Greiner, Jesse Vance, Sammi Boyles, Rhonda Mapes, and Dan Stoney are all new to our stage. Jessie Ray hasn't been in one of our shows in over 10 years, so she's almost new. Sherri Stoney, Audrey Kirsten, Jacob Clark, Jessie Griffin, Ginger Rosen, Steve Lewis, Riley Goodman, and Pat Northcutt, who also doubles as assistant director, are making very welcome repeat appearances. Come out and cheer on your favorite actor. Director Jan Simpson has sprinkled some Christmas magic onto the show, working with each actor to bring the right amount of suspense, comedy, romance and Christmas spirit. This show will have you laughing from the opening line until the very end.

Tickets are available now for the performances that begin November 25. Seats can be reserved by buying tickets online at www.taterpatchplayers.org. Click on the ticket button and you can buy seats for any of the nine performances. Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for students. Kids six and under are admitted free and their seats can be reserved online also. If you would like to buy tickets for a large group, email the troupe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to ask about group discounts. The box office opens for walk-up sales one hour before each performance: November 25, 26, December 2, 3, 9, and 10 the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m., and on November 27, December 4 and 11, the curtain rises at 2 p.m.