DFCS moving to new building

Office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28

After several years in the same location, Pickens DFCS is moving to a space with over twice the square footage.



The Pickens Department of Families and Children Services is relocating from its longtime building on Chambers Street to a space nearly twice the size. The outgoing director said the move will allow them to better serve their clients and provide much-needed room for additional staff.



The agency will be closed the entire week of Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 25. They will reopen in their new location at 1258 E. Church Street (adjacent to the Pickens County Administration Building) on Monday, Nov. 28. Pickens DFCS is leasing the building from the Pickens County Government.

“We outgrew this space,” said Pickens DFCS Director Connie Branam. “We have more clients, but we also have more staff coming on. The building used to house three different groups but it’s been remodeled to accommodate us. [Pickens commission chair] Rob Jones was instrumental in making this happen. We’re very excited.”

Pickens DFCS has operated out of the Chambers Street building for many years. Renovations at the new space include a shower area and a washer and dryer for children placed with DFCS, which was not available at the old location. It will also house a much-needed kids’ area and a conference room.

“Sometimes we have kids and their belongings that come in and they need to be cleaned,” she said. “The kids area will be decorated and comfortable for them if we have children who need to wait while we have to meet with parents.”

New staff includes social services workers and a night-time staff member who will take after-hours calls. Branam said the after-hours worker will provide relief for other staff members who work full time during the day and were required to split up those after-hours emergency calls.

Pickens DFCS will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving, but applications for service will be left at the old location near the dropbox on the outside of the building where clients can submit the form. Applications can also be found online at www.dhs.ga.gov. There will be no counter service available until the agency reopens in the new location.

Branam, who has accepted a different position within DFCS and will not serve as the local director after the move is complete, extended a special thanks to CASA volunteers for their help packing up the office. Gilmer County’s DFCS Director Jennifer Farmer will serve as interim director until a replacement is found.

You can reach Pickens DFCS at 706-866-3546.