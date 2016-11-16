Missing Preserve man case goes cold

Ben Thebaut has been missing since Oct. 16.

The disappearance of a retired surgeon from the Preserve at Sharp Mountain gated community remains a priority for the sheriff’s office, but the case has gone cold since Ben Thebaut was reported missing October 16th.

Sheriff spokesman Kris Stancil said Monday he is aware that some people are finding it hard to accept that efforts to find the 79-year-old have not produced a single lead, but that is the situation.





See full story in the print or online editions