Community Thanksgiving Service November 22nd

Mark Prado



By Ralph C. Barker

President Pickens County Ministerial Association

Each Thanksgiving the Pickens County Ministerial Association (PCMA) holds a community-wide Thanksgiving service. This annual nondenominational service is open to everyone in the community. This year's service is scheduled for Tuesday evening, November 22nd at 7 p.m.

This special service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located on North Main Street in Jasper.

Pastor Mark Porado of Living Word Church will bring the Thanksgiving message. Music will be supplied by the Mt. Zion Praise Team and choir. There will also be special music by guest soloist.

Those who have attended these services in recent years will notice that the day of the week for this service has been changed from a Sunday evening to a Tuesday evening. The Sunday evening services posed a problem as it conflicted with other church services. In light of this the PCMA changed it to the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to make it possible for everyone to attend and not have to miss their own church services.

The PCMA is an organization composed of pastors from many different denominations and backgrounds. It is a group of dedicated Christian pastors who work together to make our Community a better place to live. Each pastor is also a Chaplain to the Piedmont Mountainside Hospital. For More information please visit: http://pickensma.org/