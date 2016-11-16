Get Adobe Flash player
Is this the drought of the century?

Wednesday, 16 November 2016

Larry Cavender / Photo
    Although Old Glory is clearly visible, the distant mountains are only barely visible and the sun struggles to shine through the smoke in this photograph taken last week looking west from the parking lot of Jasper United Methodist Church.

By Larry Cavender

    Is Pickens County, as well  north Georgia, in the midst of the "Drought of the Century?" When you can count on one hand the number of times it has rained since spring, with an outdoor burning ban in effect and lawns turning brown and fall crops dying, and with a smoky haze engulfing the area from wildfires caused by the extremely dry conditions, most people might answer a resounding, "Yes!"

See full story in our print or online editions.

